Lourdes University holds ‘Talk to Me’ event for people with disabilities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - March is disabilities awareness month. Lourdes University hosted a ‘talk to me’ panel, which was focused on the etiquette of interacting with people of all abilities.

The event aimed to educate the community on how to talk to people with disabilities and celebrate their contributions to the community.

For most of the panelists: it’s about being heard.

“People just need to become comfortable and understand that these are just people, and they want to be heard.”

Sister Karen Zielinski says a lot of her passion comes from first-hand experience. It can be hurtful, but she knows it often can come from a place of ignorance.

“There is a lot of knowledge that needs to be given to the public, who don’t experience people who have disabilities who don’t know how to act.”

The lack of education is a driving force for panelists to continue outreach.

“Events like this are fantastic in order to facilitate those relationships, in order to create a dialogue so everyone feels a little better about whatever they have going on.”

If there’s one sentiment all panelists could agree on, it’s ok to ask questions.

“You don’t know anything unless you ask. and it’s okay to ask those questions in a polite way that’s wanting to learn and know more.

At the end of the day, the goal is clear.

“When people leave, they feel so much more comfortable about meeting somebody with a disability.”

