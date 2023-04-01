Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Lourdes University holds ‘Talk to Me’ event for people with disabilities

By Meghan Daniels
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - March is disabilities awareness month. Lourdes University hosted a ‘talk to me’ panel, which was focused on the etiquette of interacting with people of all abilities.

The event aimed to educate the community on how to talk to people with disabilities and celebrate their contributions to the community.

For most of the panelists: it’s about being heard.

“People just need to become comfortable and understand that these are just people, and they want to be heard.”

Sister Karen Zielinski says a lot of her passion comes from first-hand experience. It can be hurtful, but she knows it often can come from a place of ignorance.

“There is a lot of knowledge that needs to be given to the public, who don’t experience people who have disabilities who don’t know how to act.”

The lack of education is a driving force for panelists to continue outreach.

“Events like this are fantastic in order to facilitate those relationships, in order to create a dialogue so everyone feels a little better about whatever they have going on.”

If there’s one sentiment all panelists could agree on, it’s ok to ask questions.

“You don’t know anything unless you ask. and it’s okay to ask those questions in a polite way that’s wanting to learn and know more.

At the end of the day, the goal is clear.

“When people leave, they feel so much more comfortable about meeting somebody with a disability.”

For more information and advice on addressing people with disabilities, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Bowling Green police, officers found the woman deceased in the 320 block of N....
Person of interest in Bowling Green woman’s death arrested
One person was shot at the Cherry St. McDonalds Wednesday night.
TPD: Teen employee shot at Cherry Street McDonald’s
WIND TIMELINE
*FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY* for possible severe storms tonight, strong winds Saturday
TPD, alongside local, state and federal agencies, began Operation E.S.S.E.X. II, or East Side...
Toledo Police announce results of East Toledo special operation
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
TPD: Suspect shoots at Toledo home, throws Molotov cocktail inside

Latest News

Springfield Township Police announced Friday morning that Officer Tim Unwin was killed in a...
Springfield Township officer, 50-year-old man killed in crash
Toledo Mud Hens
13abc Mud Hens Opening Day team coverage - Action News at 6:00
She says the work helps keep her mind and body active
A longtime baseball fan celebrates her 13th season working at Fifth Third Field
One of the people at Fifth Third Field Friday has nearly 90 years’ worth of life experience.
A longtime baseball fan celebrates her 13th season working at Fifth Third Field