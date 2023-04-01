Birthday Club
Maumee ice cream shop restores damages from storm Friday

A Maumee Ice Cream shop is picking up the pieces after its roof was damaged in the storm Friday night.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee ice cream shop is picking up the pieces after its roof was damaged in the storm Friday night.

Penguin Palace posted on its Facebook page that the restaurant “suffered significant damage during a severe weather event last night,” resulting in the roof being crumpled.

However, rest assured, the shop hopes to be up and running again as soon as possible.

