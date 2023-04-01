Mud Hens opening day 2023 wraps up

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Toledo was abuzz with baseball fans celebrating Mud Hens opening day at Fifth Third Field, Friday.

“I love the Mud Hens, the environment, the atmosphere, everything is wonderful. Good people, good times,” says Wendy Lade.

The streets around the stadium were flooded with people watching the Hens face off against the St. Paul Saints while taking full advantage of the D.O.R.A district.

“We’re feeling great. We love toledo; it’s a fun time. People come out, and their energy is great. We love our city, and it’s been a fun day,” says Amy Kobole.

Audrey Fox says she’s lucky to ring in a milestone birthday on a special day.

“When I found out a few months ago that it was on my 50th birthday, I thought I have to go. The atmosphere and what Toledo is doing today are just amazing. I think I’m going to make it a yearly tradition,” says Fox.

If you missed out on opening day the Mud Hens will be facing off against the Saints on Saturday at 4:05 p.m.

