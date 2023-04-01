Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Dundee

The NWS says the EF-0 tornado had a path of 7.3 miles and had estimated peak winds of 80 miles per hour.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - An EF-0 tornado touched down Saturday morning in Dundee, Michigan, the National Weather Service confirmed.

Dundee police reported no injuries from the April 1 storm. The National Weather Service estimates the tornado had estimated peak winds of 80 miles per hour.

The NWS reports the tornado was on the ground for 7.3 miles and touched down at the intersection of Brewer Road and Petersburg Road, west-southwest of Dundee and tracked along Brewer Road toward downtown Dundee. It ended near the intersection of Dixon Road and Sullivan Road.

A roof was partially blown off, windows were blown out and a car was damaged by the tornado.

A tornado warning was not issued for the system that hit Dundee Saturday morning. There were numerous reports of wind damage across the area with top gusts of 55-65 miles per hour.

Dundee police said M-50 reopened Saturday around 6:30 p.m. after it was closed most of the day. Park Place and the adjacent sidewalk are still closed as crews assess the damage.

As of 6:30pm on Saturday April 1st, M-50 has reopened. Park Place and the adjacent sidewalk remain closed to vehicles...

Posted by Dundee Police Department on Saturday, April 1, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Bowling Green police, officers found the woman deceased in the 320 block of N....
Person of interest in Bowling Green woman’s death arrested
TPD, alongside local, state and federal agencies, began Operation E.S.S.E.X. II, or East Side...
Toledo Police announce results of East Toledo special operation
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
WIND TIMELINE
*FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY* continues for gusty winds Saturday
Chaneka Young is facing a series of charges, accused of threatening a TPS bus driver and...
Woman arrested, accused of threatening TPS bus driver

Latest News

1,500 gallons of gasoline leak from tanker truck into sewer
Tornado damages downtown Dundee
Over 1,500 gallons of product leaked from a tanker truck after a crash Saturday.
1,500 gallons of gasoline leak from tanker truck into sewer
job fair live