Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Thank You for Believing Benefit supports community programs

El Corazon de Mexico and the Believe Center Inc hosts 10th annual benefit
The 10th annual Thank You for Believing Benefit will be held Saturday by El Corazon de Mexico...
The 10th annual Thank You for Believing Benefit will be held Saturday by El Corazon de Mexico Ballet Folklorico and the Believe Center Inc.(El Corazon de Mexico Ballet Folklorico)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 10th annual Thank You for Believing Benefit will be held Saturday by El Corazon de Mexico Ballet Folklorico and the Believe Center Inc.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, featuring over 50 dancers and a continuous showcase of Mexican folk dancing, according to El Corazon de Mexico Ballet Folklorico’s press release.

Admission to the benefit is $25, which includes access to food, a chance to win a $500 raffle and to the Folkloric Showcase, the press release said. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 419-283-1628.

Money raised will support the Believe Center’s mission of promoting and providing youth and adults with education and athletic opportunities, the press release said.

Guests attending this event can support both organizations and help celebrate Mexican culture in the community, the press release said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Bowling Green police, officers found the woman deceased in the 320 block of N....
Person of interest in Bowling Green woman’s death arrested
TPD, alongside local, state and federal agencies, began Operation E.S.S.E.X. II, or East Side...
Toledo Police announce results of East Toledo special operation
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
WIND TIMELINE
*FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY* continues for gusty winds Saturday
Chaneka Young is facing a series of charges, accused of threatening a TPS bus driver and...
Woman arrested, accused of threatening TPS bus driver

Latest News

BGSU said the celebration is in-person this year and is free and open to the public.
BGSU invites public to celebrate Japanese culture
Why it Matters
Why it Matters: Ohio's New Distracted Driving Law
Hens fans flooded downtown Toledo for opening day 2023.
Mud Hens opening day 2023 wraps up
A woman has joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club after a crash on Feb. 20.
Findlay Woman joins “Saved by the Belt” Club