Thank You for Believing Benefit supports community programs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 10th annual Thank You for Believing Benefit will be held Saturday by El Corazon de Mexico Ballet Folklorico and the Believe Center Inc.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, featuring over 50 dancers and a continuous showcase of Mexican folk dancing, according to El Corazon de Mexico Ballet Folklorico’s press release.

Admission to the benefit is $25, which includes access to food, a chance to win a $500 raffle and to the Folkloric Showcase, the press release said. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 419-283-1628.

Money raised will support the Believe Center’s mission of promoting and providing youth and adults with education and athletic opportunities, the press release said.

Guests attending this event can support both organizations and help celebrate Mexican culture in the community, the press release said.

