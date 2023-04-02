Birthday Club
4/2: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Nice Sunday, rainy Monday PM, stormy Tuesday PM
A lovely end to the weekend, followed by more strong storm potential as temperatures warm near 70F by the midweek. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After multiple rounds of wicked winds Saturday, the second half of the weekend will prove much calmer and brighter overall, with about the same temperatures in the low-50s. Monday night will already see the return of scattered showers, and with highs approaching the low-70s by the midweek, strong storms may be brewing as we head into Wednesday. 40+ mph gusts are possible even outside of storms, as highs return to the 50s to close out the work week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

