4/2: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

After multiple rounds of wicked winds Saturday, the second half of the weekend will prove much calmer and brighter overall, with about the same temperatures in the low-50s. Monday night will already see the return of scattered showers, and with highs approaching the low-70s by the midweek, strong storms may be brewing as we head into Wednesday. 40+ mph gusts are possible even outside of storms, as highs return to the 50s to close out the work week.

