4/2: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

“One to Watch” Tuesday evening - Wednesday for strong storms.
4/2: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Just a few clouds and a bit breezy with lows in the low 40s. MONDAY: Increasing clouds with showers arriving in the afternoon. It’ll also be mild with highs in the mid-60s. MONDAY NIGHT: Rain becoming steady and heavy at times; overnight lows in the upper 40s. TUESDAY: A few light showers around with highs near 60. EXTENDED: “One to Watch” for several rounds of storms Tuesday night into Wednesday that may become strong to severe. The main concern is damaging winds, but an isolated tornado is also possible. It’ll also be windy and warm on Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. We’ll dry out Thursday with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 50s. It’ll also still be breezy Thursday. Sunny Friday, highs in the mid-50s. Mostly sunny Saturday, highs near 60. Mostly sunny for Easter and a bit breezy with highs in mid-60s. A brief late-day shower is possible.

