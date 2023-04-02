Adult and minor shot Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An adult and minor are hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night.

The shooting occurred at a house on Southbriar Road around 5:30 p.m., according to 13abc’s media partner, The Blade.

The conditions of the two people are unknown at this time.

Toledo police are investigating the shooting.

