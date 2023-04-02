Birthday Club
Adult and minor shot Saturday night

An adult and minor are hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An adult and minor are hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night.

The shooting occurred at a house on Southbriar Road around 5:30 p.m., according to 13abc’s media partner, The Blade.

The conditions of the two people are unknown at this time.

Toledo police are investigating the shooting.

