City of Rossford holds 125th Anniversary Parade

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Plans are underway for the year’s 125th Anniversary Parade for the City of Rossford.

According to the City of Rossford’s press release, the parade is scheduled for Saturday, July 29, at 10 a.m.

The parade will begin and end at Rossford’s Veterans Memorial Park, the press release said.

Residents, performers, bands and other groups are welcome to register online to be part of the parade.

There will be a “Follow-Along” format to the parade, encouraging children and adults to join at the end of the parade as it returns to Veterans Park. Those following along are encouraged to decorate bikes, scooters or golf carts to be entered into a drawing to win one of several prizes, the press release said.

Food trucks will also be parked in Veterans Park for guests to enjoy food and drink after the parade. Winners of the prizes will be announced following the parade as well, according to the press release.

Find a complete list of activities for Rossford’s 125th anniversary online.

