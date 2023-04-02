Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71

Maestro Ryuichi Sakamoto poses during a photo call for the film "Coda" at the 74th Venice Film...
Maestro Ryuichi Sakamoto poses during a photo call for the film "Coda" at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sept. 3, 2017. Japan's recording company Avex says Sakamoto, a musician who scored for Hollywood movies such as “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant,” has died. He was 71. He died March 28, according to the statement released Sunday, April 2, 2023.(AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Ryuichi Sakamoto, a Japanese musician who scored for Hollywood movies such as “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant,” has died. He was 71.

Japan’s recording company Avex said in a statement that Sakamoto died on March 28.

Sakamoto, who had suffered from cancer in recent years, had also acted in films, including playing a Japanese soldier in “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence.”

He was a pioneer in electronics music of the late 1970s, founding the Yellow Magic Orchestra with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi. He has been nominated several times for the Grammy Award, and won for his work in “The Last Emperor.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Mud Hens began their 2023 season on Friday.
Woman charged with attempted child abduction during Mud Hens game
An EF-0 tornado touched down in Dundee, Michigan on April 1, 2023, the National Weather Service...
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Dundee
A Maumee Ice Cream shop is picking up the pieces after its roof was damaged in the storm Friday...
Maumee ice cream shop restores damages from storm Friday
Over 1,500 gallons of product leaked from a tanker truck after a crash Saturday.
1,500 gallons of gasoline leak from tanker truck into sewer
WIND TIMELINE
*FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY* continues for gusty winds Saturday

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
Broad swaths of US reel from tornadoes that killed 27
An adult and minor are hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night.
Adult and minor shot Saturday night
Adult and minor shot Saturday night
Adult and minor shot Saturday night
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson responding during an interview with the Associated Press, Dec....
Ex-Arkansas GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson is running for president