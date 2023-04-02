Local cafe looks to raise $50,000 to support healthy food access

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - So All May Eat (SAME) Café has set a goal to raise $50,000 at this year’s annual celebration, SAME Table.

The celebration will be on Thursday, April 27, at the Glass City Center from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., according to SAME café's press release.

Tickets are on sale now for $75 through Eventbrite. Those interested in attending the event may also volunteer time exchange or pay what they can, the press release said.

SAME Table will feature an array of seasonal menu samples similar to the food served at SAME Café, the press release said. Two bars will be set up to serve beer, wine and other nonalcoholic options at the event.

Live entertainment and a paddle-raise auction will take place at the event. Items in the raffle include: an in-home dinner for 12, a catered party for 40, a cookie decorating party for 16 and a community Supported Agriculture share, the press release said.

“I am so incredibly grateful for the outpour of community support for SAME Café Toledo. This event is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together and celebrate the momentum of SAME since opening in November 2022,” said Cory Wolin, executive director of SAME Café Toledo. “Sharing in this collective sense of togetherness is at the heart of SAME and gives us all the opportunity to feel a sense of dignity and belonging. Please join us at this event to support food justice, ensuring everyone has the chance to eat delicious, healthy food, regardless of their ability to pay.”

