Man critically injured in house fire Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities say a man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a fire Sunday morning.

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to a call for a fire with possible people trapped inside on the 3300 block of Buckeye St. around 6 a.m., according to TFRD’s press release.

Once arriving at the house, crews found smoke coming from the structure and confirmed that at least one person was inside the home, officials said.

Firefighters located the man on the floor near the back door of the house, according to TFRD.

Crews transported the man by life squad one to a local trauma care facility, officials said. Firefighters evaluated two other people at the scene and released them with no injuries, crews said.

The fire is currently under investigation at this time, officials said. Crews said that the Red Cross will assist the two people.

