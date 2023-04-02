National Weather Service confirms second tornado touchdown

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado touchdown in Paulding County Friday evening.

The tornado was an EF0 with top winds of 80 mph and is a result of Friday and Saturday’s storms.

Paulding County survey reports said the EF0 tornado developed south of road 424 and moved north, crossing the Maumee River.

Homes had minor roof and siding damage from the tornado. Meanwhile, numerous trees were uprooted and snapped along the tornado’s path, according to reports.

There were no injuries or fatalities due to the tornado, reports said.

Another storm survey in Defiance County concluded that there was damage to a home, an open farm machinery building and some trees due to 70 mph winds, but there was no tornado.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.