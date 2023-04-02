Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Police: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar

Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three people were killed and another three wounded in a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar Saturday night, according to police.

One person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 9 p.m. at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in the city’s southwest, Lt. Jeff Cooper, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said Sunday. The three individuals who were killed were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Authorities did not immediately identify those were were killed or wounded.

Cooper said investigators did not yet have any information on a suspect or what prompted the shooting.

“It’s too early,” he said. “As of now, we don’t have anything.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Toledo Mud Hens began their 2023 season on Friday.
Woman charged with attempted child abduction during Mud Hens game
An EF-0 tornado touched down in Dundee, Michigan on April 1, 2023, the National Weather Service...
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Dundee
Over 1,500 gallons of product leaked from a tanker truck after a crash Saturday.
1,500 gallons of gasoline leak from tanker truck into sewer
A Maumee Ice Cream shop is picking up the pieces after its roof was damaged in the storm Friday...
Maumee ice cream shop restores damages from storm Friday
WIND TIMELINE
*FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY* continues for gusty winds Saturday

Latest News

Winds knocked down several utility poles on State Route 18 in Defiance County
National Weather Service confirms second tornado touchdown
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
Broad swaths of US reel from tornadoes that killed 29
Historic downtown buildings in Hopkinsville, Kentucky have been heavily damaged.
Storms damage buildings in downtown Hopkinsville, KY
A motorcade carrying former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump International Golf Club,...
Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment
Toledo police responded to a call of three shots fired from inside a house on the 1400 block of...
Woman shot Sunday, police say