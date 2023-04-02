Volunteers needed for park cleanup in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Volunteers are needed for the annual spring cleanup in Perrysburg parks.

The City of Perrysburg partnered with Partners for Clean Streams to clean four parks in various locations, according to the city’s press release.

Volunteers are needed Saturday, April 22, at Woodlands and Three Meadows Parks from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A week later, volunteers are needed Sunday, April 30, at Orleans and Rivercrest Parks from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The city encourages volunteers to wear long pants, weather-appropriate clothing and closed-toed shoes when helping with cleanup, according to the press release.

The city will provide gloves, tools, safety vests and trash bags to volunteers.

Participants may show up at any location on the day of cleanup, but registration is encouraged, according to the press release. Those interested can sign up and complete the liability form online.

Anyone with questions can contact Lauren Rush at lrush@ci.perrysburg.oh.us or 419-872-8074.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.