Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Woman charged with attempted child abduction during Mud Hens game

The Toledo Mud Hens began their 2023 season on Friday.
The Toledo Mud Hens began their 2023 season on Friday.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman from Henry County is accused of trying to abduct a child in a stroller Saturday during the Toledo Mud Hens game at Fifth Third Field, court records show.

Police said it happened around 6:20 p.m. Saturday when a woman grabbed on to and pulled a stroller “in an attempt to take the child that was in it,” according to court documents.

Records show the incident happened at Fifth Third Field but do not indicate whether it happened inside or outside of the ballpark. The Mud Hens were playing their second game of the season at the time. No further information was immediately available.

Police charged Hannah Barbara Carpenter, 34, from Liberty Center, with attempted abduction Saturday night, a fourth-degree felony. She’s set to be arraigned in court Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Bowling Green police, officers found the woman deceased in the 320 block of N....
Person of interest in Bowling Green woman’s death arrested
WIND TIMELINE
*FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY* continues for gusty winds Saturday
TPD, alongside local, state and federal agencies, began Operation E.S.S.E.X. II, or East Side...
Toledo Police announce results of East Toledo special operation
Chaneka Young is facing a series of charges, accused of threatening a TPS bus driver and...
Woman arrested, accused of threatening TPS bus driver
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

Strong winds cause damage across region, tornado touches down in Dundee
Strong winds cause damage across region, tornado touches down in Dundee
ABC World News Tonight feature on Toledo dog
4/1: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
4/1: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
1,500 gallons of gasoline leak from tanker truck into sewer