Woman charged with attempted child abduction during Mud Hens game

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman from Henry County is accused of trying to abduct a child in a stroller Saturday during the Toledo Mud Hens game at Fifth Third Field, court records show.

Police said it happened around 6:20 p.m. Saturday when a woman grabbed on to and pulled a stroller “in an attempt to take the child that was in it,” according to court documents.

Records show the incident happened at Fifth Third Field but do not indicate whether it happened inside or outside of the ballpark. The Mud Hens were playing their second game of the season at the time. No further information was immediately available.

Police charged Hannah Barbara Carpenter, 34, from Liberty Center, with attempted abduction Saturday night, a fourth-degree felony. She’s set to be arraigned in court Monday.

