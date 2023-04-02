Woman shot Sunday, police say
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was shot Sunday, according to the Toledo Police Department.
Toledo police responded to a call on the 1400 block of Colburn Street around 3 p.m.
TPD said the woman was shot once, but the injuries were not life-threatening.
Officials said the woman does know the suspect. Police have not said exactly what her relationship with the suspect is yet.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.