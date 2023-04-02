Woman shot Sunday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was shot Sunday, according to the Toledo Police Department.

Toledo police responded to a call on the 1400 block of Colburn Street around 3 p.m.

TPD said the woman was shot once, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

Officials said the woman does know the suspect. Police have not said exactly what her relationship with the suspect is yet.

