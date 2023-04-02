Birthday Club
Woman shot Sunday, police say

Toledo police responded to a call of three shots fired from inside a house on the 1400 block of...
Toledo police responded to a call of three shots fired from inside a house on the 1400 block of Colburn Street around 3 p.m.(WTVG)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was shot Sunday, according to the Toledo Police Department.

Toledo police responded to a call on the 1400 block of Colburn Street around 3 p.m.

TPD said the woman was shot once, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

Officials said the woman does know the suspect. Police have not said exactly what her relationship with the suspect is yet.

