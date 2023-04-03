4/3: Dan’s Monday AM Forecast

Clouds and rain chances will ramp up with a mild start to the work week as highs approach the low-60s. Showers are likely overnight along/north of the state line, with an occasional rumble of thunder. Tuesday will see a lake breeze keep temps to the 50s near the shore, with lighter scattered showers expected. Wednesday remains “One to Watch” for several rounds of storms, with the afternoon timeframe being most concerning as highs warm to the low-70s amid plenty of wind shear. Winds could gust past 40mph even outside of storms, then temps drop to the 50s with sunny skies to close out the week.

