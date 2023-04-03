4/3: Derek’s Monday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds and rain chances increasing, and a mild start to the work week with highs in the mid-60s. TONIGHT: Occasional showers likely, and they may be heavy at times along/north of the state line with an occasional rumble of thunder. TUESDAY: A lake breeze will keep temps to the 50s near the shore, in the upper 50s for Toledo and in 60s to the south. We’ll also have lighter, scattered showers throughout the day. EXTENDED: Wednesday remains “One to Watch” for several rounds of storms, with the afternoon timeframe being most concerning as highs warm to the mid-70s amid plenty of wind shear. Therefore, damaging winds and even a tornado are a concern with any strong to severe storms. Winds could gust up to 45mph even outside of storms, then temps will drop to the low 50s for Thursday with sunshine returning, but the breeze will linger. Sunny and calmer for Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-50s and low 60s respectively, then Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 60s.

