4/3/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Chance of showers early, slight chance of a storm, lows in the mid 40s. TUESDAY: Slight chance of a shower, highs in the 40s near Lake Erie, 50s inland and 60s south of Toledo with an easterly wind gusting up to 20 mph. WEDNESDAY: *FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY* for the chance of severe storms, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. Highest threat is in the afternoon and evening. It’ll be warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

