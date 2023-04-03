Birthday Club
4/3/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in effect Wednesday
4/3/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Chance of showers early, slight chance of a storm, lows in the mid 40s. TUESDAY: Slight chance of a shower, highs in the 40s near Lake Erie, 50s inland and 60s south of Toledo with an easterly wind gusting up to 20 mph. WEDNESDAY: *FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY* for the chance of severe storms, damaging wind and isolated tornadoes. Highest threat is in the afternoon and evening. It’ll be warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

