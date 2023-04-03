Brownfield clean-up project underway at Baron Drawn Steel site

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The abandoned, blighted and contaminated Baron Drawn Steel site in the Clinton Park neighborhood in central Toledo is now being cleaned up and readied for redevelopment.

The community celebrated new steel jobs when the site opened in 1964 until it closed it’s doors 20 years ago. Now, as part of its Clinton Park neighborhood investment strategy, the Lucas County Land Bank has taken on the project.

After working closely with federal, state and local leaders, the Land Bank has secured all of the funding needed to remediate and demolish such a large number of buildings.

The Land Bank says half of the cost of the project is being paid for by the Lucas County Commercial Site Clean-up Pilot Program, through the Ohio Department of Development. The other half is being paid for by Toledo Recovery Plan dollars allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act by Toledo City Council and Mayor Kapszukiewicz.

“Clinton Park neighborhood residents have waited far too long to see something good happen at this property, but good things come to those who wait,” said David Mann, President & CEO of the Lucas County Land Bank. “We are extremely grateful to federal, state and local leaders for dedicating funding to clean up this eyesore and ready the land for redevelopment.”

According to the Land Bank, the total cost of the environmental cleanup and demolition will be $815,000.

Demolition work is currently underway by D&R Demolition and Removal. Once all clean-up work is complete, the Land Bank will make new greening investments on the property while redevelopment options are considered in partnership with economic development officials.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.