Downtown Toledo hosts The Toledo Tattoo Festival

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Downtown Toledo will host The Toledo Tattoo Festival, featuring 200 World Renowned tattoo artists.

The weekend-long event will run from April 21 to April 23.

The festival will be comprised of contests varying in 15 categories.

Both nationally and internationally recognized artists will set up shop for the public to browse portfolios and collect tattoos.

While many artists have already started booking in advance, several will accept walk-up tattoos.

Hours are listed below. Daily passes are $30, and weekend passes are $65.

April 21, noon to 10 p.m.

April 22, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

April 23, noon to 7 p.m.

To find your artist and to book for the weekend, visit, tattootoledo.com

