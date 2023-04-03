Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: damaging wind threat, isolated tornado possible

13abc's First Warning Weather Team has issued a First Alert Day.
13abc's First Warning Weather Team has issued a First Alert Day.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A *13ABC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY* has been issued for Wednesday.  The main threat is damaging wind with an isolated tornado possible.  The timeframe is Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon with another round of storms in the late evening.  It’ll be very warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid 70s, dew points will jump into the lower 60s.  Overall winds could gust over 40 mph with wind gusts in any severe storms possibly gusting over 60 mph.

Stay with 13abc and 13abc.com for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Carpenter
Bail set at $500,000 for woman that allegedly tried to kidnap a child at Mud Hens game
Toledo police responded to a call on the 1400 block of Colburn Street around 3 p.m.
Person expected to recover after Sunday shooting, police say
An adult and minor are hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night.
Adult and minor shot Saturday night
An EF-0 tornado touched down in Dundee, Michigan on April 1, 2023, the National Weather Service...
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Dundee
Winds knocked down several utility poles on State Route 18 in Defiance County
National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Dundee and Paulding Co.

Latest News

The Ohio Safe Homes Act would let survivors of domestic violence break a lease without penalty.
Safe Homes Act introduced in Ohio House
The District says the interruptions are possible daily between April 10 and April 12 from 8...
Waterline project to cause water service interruptions, boil advisories in McClure
Sara Bowlus Houck
Woman sentenced to probation on robbery charge in connection to motel death
The community celebrated new steel jobs when the site opened in 1964 until it closed it’s doors...
Brownfield clean-up project underway at Baron Drawn Steel site