First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: damaging wind threat, isolated tornado possible

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A *13ABC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY* has been issued for Wednesday. The main threat is damaging wind with an isolated tornado possible. The timeframe is Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon with another round of storms in the late evening. It’ll be very warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid 70s, dew points will jump into the lower 60s. Overall winds could gust over 40 mph with wind gusts in any severe storms possibly gusting over 60 mph.

