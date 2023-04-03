House fire displaces two families

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire on the 600 block of Walbridge displaces two families Monday morning.

Authorities think it started from someone smoking in bed.

A total of eight people were living in the home at the time, though there were no injuries.

Toledo Fire & Rescue extinguished the blaze. They did not hear smoke detectors going off at the location.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.