House fire displaces two families
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire on the 600 block of Walbridge displaces two families Monday morning.
Authorities think it started from someone smoking in bed.
A total of eight people were living in the home at the time, though there were no injuries.
Toledo Fire & Rescue extinguished the blaze. They did not hear smoke detectors going off at the location.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.