House fire displaces two families

A fire on the 600 block of Walbridge displaces two families Monday morning.

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire on the 600 block of Walbridge displaces two families Monday morning.

Authorities think it started from someone smoking in bed.

A total of eight people were living in the home at the time, though there were no injuries.

Toledo Fire & Rescue extinguished the blaze. They did not hear smoke detectors going off at the location.

