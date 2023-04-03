Lucas County stakeholders announces 2023 Drug Take Back Day

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Prevention Alliance partners with county stakeholders and grocery stores to host Lucas County’s Spring Drug Take Back Day.

The Spring Drug Take Back Day will take place Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Area law enforcement will be at numerous locations throughout the city to collect unwanted or unused narcotics, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, pet medications, and prescriptions.

In addition, select locations will accept liquid medications, ointments or locations, inhalers, and syringes.

Below is a list of the participating Kroger locations:

4633 Suder Ave.

2555 Glendale Ave.

2257 N. Holland Sylvania Rd.

7059 Orchard Centre Dr.

7545 W. Sylvania Ave.

8730 Waterville Swanton Rd.

In addition to Kroger, below is the following participating locations:

Seaway Marketplace, 1707 Cherry St.

Maumee Police, 109 E. Dudley St. Maumee

Ottawa Hills Police Dept., 2125 Richards Rd., Ottawa Hills

Oregon Police Division, 5330 Seaman Rd.

Springfield Twp. Fire Station, 7145 Garden Rd.

Swanton Municipal Building, 219 Chestnut, Swanton.

NW District Police Station, 2330 W. Sylvania Ave.

Scott Park District Police Station, 2301 Nebraska Ave.

Village of Whitehouse Fire Dept., 25 N. Second St., Waterville.

University of Toledo Medical Center Dana Cancer Center, Health Science Campus,1325 Conference Dr. Toledo.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 107,000 Americans are estimated to have died from drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending in August 2022.

Drug Take Back Days aid in reducing the risks of consumers dumping medications down the sink or toilet and contaminating the local water system.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.