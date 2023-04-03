Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man saves moose from choking on a plastic bag in Alaska

An Anchorage man saved a moose who was choking on a plastic bag. (KTUU, submitted photos)
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - An Anchorage man found himself at the right time and the right place last week.

On Thursday, James West was driving past a pair of dumpsters when he noticed something odd. According to a Facebook post by West, he described seeing a moose chewing on what appeared to be a trash bag.

According to West’s post, the moose was stumbling, chewing profusely and foaming at the mouth. West noted in his post that he considered contacting animal control but thought “time was of the essence.” West wrote that by the time he began removing the plastic bag, it was already all the way down the moose’s throat.

West shared he was able to remove the plastic bag, without causing harm to the moose or himself.

After removing the bag, West gave the moose a pumpkin that was nearby to eat. He then spent the next hour with the moose, watching it eat and play with the pumpkin.

James West spent an hour hanging with the moose after the rescue, as the moose ate and played...
James West spent an hour hanging with the moose after the rescue, as the moose ate and played with a pumpkin.(James West)

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Carpenter
Bail set at $500,000 for woman that allegedly tried to kidnap a child at Mud Hens game
Toledo police responded to a call on the 1400 block of Colburn Street around 3 p.m.
Person expected to recover after Sunday shooting, police say
An adult and minor are hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night.
Adult and minor shot Saturday night
An EF-0 tornado touched down in Dundee, Michigan on April 1, 2023, the National Weather Service...
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Dundee
Winds knocked down several utility poles on State Route 18 in Defiance County
National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Dundee and Paulding Co.

Latest News

FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
Lawyers screen potential jurors in Idaho slain kids’ trial
4/3: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast
4/3: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast
Scientists film the deepest ever fish on a seabed off Japan.
Snailfish becomes deepest fish ever photographed
A woman was killed in the home that was destroyed.
90-year-old killed when home destroyed by tornado