Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

McDonald’s announces new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters...
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A new flavor of McFlurry is hitting McDonald’s menu for a limited time.

The fast-food chain announced the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will be available at participating locations nationwide starting April 12 until supplies last.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry is made with vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.

In a news release, McDonald’s said the fruity flavor is dropping just in time for spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Carpenter
Bail set at $500,000 for woman that allegedly tried to kidnap a child at Mud Hens game
Toledo police responded to a call on the 1400 block of Colburn Street around 3 p.m.
Person expected to recover after Sunday shooting, police say
An adult and minor are hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night.
Adult and minor shot Saturday night
An EF-0 tornado touched down in Dundee, Michigan on April 1, 2023, the National Weather Service...
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Dundee
Winds knocked down several utility poles on State Route 18 in Defiance County
National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Dundee and Paulding Co.

Latest News

Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Former Hoosiers coach Knight battling undisclosed illness
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Jailed US reporter’s defense appeals his arrest in Russia
The Ohio Safe Homes Act would let survivors of domestic violence break a lease without penalty.
Safe Homes Act introduced in Ohio House
The casket of Irvo Otieno is carried out of First Baptist Church of South Richmond after the...
Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia