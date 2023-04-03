More people making the move to downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The downtown Toledo renaissance has included a lot of new bars and restaurants as well as big event spaces like Glass City Center, The Huntington Center, and Fifth Third Field.

Experts say there’s also a growing demand for residential space, with no end in sight.

The landscape of downtown Toledo has changed drastically in recent years. What started as a business and entertainment boom has been followed by a significant increase in the number of people who call downtown home. It’s a wide cross-section of people who have infused life into a place once home to many empty buildings and quiet streets.

When Joe Marck moved back home from Orlando, he and his wife settled in the Warehouse District in 2012.

“I think the character of the old buildings is really what attracted us. The original brick, the hardwood, so much charm in the architecture,” Marck said.

Marck has loved watching a series of neighborhoods spring up around the place he loves.

“Every year, you see more and more housing options, and then all of a sudden, you realize how much has changed. You’re seeing it really spread out. The Warehouse District has had a lot of success, but now you’re seeing it in the Junction neighborhood, the Middle Grounds, and the Vistula neighborhood. The success is carrying into surrounding neighborhoods,” Marck said.

Marck says the move to downtown living spans generations including recent college graduates, empty nesters and young families.

“In the last two years, we have seen so many young families. We don’t know why, but there are so many families living here that we didn’t have a few years ago. We all stick together and look out for each other, that’s for sure,” he said.

Therese King has lived downtown for the last 15 years. She said she enjoys the “city life”.

“I worked downtown for most of my career, and my dad worked downtown. I like city life; I love being around people and having a walkable lifestyle.” A lot has changed since she moved in. “It was pretty quiet at first. Most of this wasn’t around yet. The energy, the synergy were completely different when I moved here,” she added.

King loves to see so many others sold on downtown living.

“I feel like downtown has always been vibrant. It rejuvenates itself year after year over and over again. I’ve always been proud of downtown. We all stick together and look out for each other, that’s for sure,” King said.

Downtown living includes apartments, condos, and townhouses.

Marck said in some cases; demand is out pacing supply.

“It almost happened so continuously that you lose track of just how much has changed and how much progress has been made. I look around and see 20 more places that weren’t here when I first started here. There is such a camaraderie here. Everyone is excited for everyone else’s success,” he said.

While there’s increasing demand, new housing options are being created on a regular basis. The Spitzer and Nicholas buildings on Madison Avenue will be transformed to include several hundred new apartments within the next few years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.