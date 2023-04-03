Birthday Club
NW Ohio politicians look to unseat longtime Congresswoman Kaptur

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, speaks to the media at her election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov....
Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, speaks to the media at her election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Ohio House Republican announced his candidacy to run for Ohio’s newly-drawn 9th Congressional district on Monday, a seat held by Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D) for decades.

Craig Riedel, a former state representative from Defiance, made the announcement on his social media platforms Monday.

“From a blue-collar background, I understand the challenges hardworking Americans face,” Ridel said in a social media post. “Let’s bring new leadership and a brighter future to northwest Ohio.”

If elected, he said he would work to create more good-paying jobs, protect communities and keep families safe. Ridel’s campaign website touts the candidate as a pro-life Republican with Judeo-Chrisitian values, a defender of the second Amendment, and a candidate whose experience in the private sector will influence his work to bolster the economy.

According to our media partner The Blade, Riedel is the second Republican to enter the GOP primary in the last two weeks. Former Walbridge Mayor Dan Wilczynski, a Republican and retired engineer, is also throwing his hat in the race.

Wilczynski’s campaign website described the candidate as a common-sense conservative, whose number one priority is to unite Republicans to “finally defeat Marcy Kaptur.”

“Hard-working people are suffering with loss of industry and rising inflation,” Wilczynski’s campaign website read. “Without a dramatic change in course, this will continue to hurt our community: senior citizens, education, businesses and jobs. “Ohioans deserve a representative who has a profound connection and commitment to the communities in our district, and the ability to win. The future is in jeopardy for us, our children, and our children’s children.”

Kaptur told the Blade she’s already filed the paperwork to be a candidate in the race for OH-9 in November 2024.

