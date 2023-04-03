Ohio program helps families pay for afterschool enrichment

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new Ohio program offers qualifying families a $500 credit to pay for enrichment activities, like before or after-school educational programs, day camps, tutoring and more.

The Ohio Department of Education is accepting requests to determine eligibility for the Ohio Afterschool Child Enrichment Educational Savings Program. Merit International Inc. would then provide eligible families with their savings accounts and a marketplace to buy qualifying services and materials.

The program is for students between 6 and 18-year-olds whose family income is at or below 300% of the federal poverty level. The money can be used for the following:

Before- or after-school educational programs;

Day camps, including camps for academics, music and arts;

Fees for learning extension centers;

The purchase of curriculum and material for home-school families;

Educational, learning or study skills services;

Field trips to historical landmarks, museums, science centers and theaters – including admission, exhibit and program fees;

Language classes;

Musical instrument lessons;

Tutoring

