Prayer service to be held for those lost to violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods is sponsoring a prayer service on Thursday for those who have lost loved ones to violent acts, both in Toledo and nationwide.

The service is taking place on April 6 at 12 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church located at 4855 Central Ave.

CPTN says community leaders, the new Toledo Police Chief and other special guests will be in attendance to remember all of those who we’ve lost this past year to violence.

“Our church service at Epworth United Methodist Church will not be long, but it will be a meaningful remembrance of the Easter season and the lives lost to violence all too frequently in a country we love,” said the Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods.

