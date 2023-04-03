Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ranger retires with K-9 partner after 7 years of service together

Geauga Park District ranger Denise Weisbarth retired with her K-9 Sniper after seven years of...
Geauga Park District ranger Denise Weisbarth retired with her K-9 Sniper after seven years of service together.(Geauga Park District)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio “power couple” in law enforcement will soon be taking it easy as they both retire together.

The Geauga Park District announced the retirement of ranger Denise Weisbarth and her K-9 officer Sniper Monday.

According to WOIO, Weisbarth began her career in law enforcement as a seasonal ranger at Geauga Park District in 1992.

Sniper joined her in 2016 with a specialization in finding drugs.

Sniper also served as park community ambassador and advocate for dog safety and leash laws, according to officials.

“We know this team will be missed in these parts, but trust we’ll still find them enjoying their great Geauga County parks for many years to come,” Geauga Park District said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Carpenter
Bail set at $500,000 for woman that allegedly tried to kidnap a child at Mud Hens game
Toledo police responded to a call on the 1400 block of Colburn Street around 3 p.m.
Person expected to recover after Sunday shooting, police say
An adult and minor are hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night.
Adult and minor shot Saturday night
An EF-0 tornado touched down in Dundee, Michigan on April 1, 2023, the National Weather Service...
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Dundee
Winds knocked down several utility poles on State Route 18 in Defiance County
National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Dundee and Paulding Co.

Latest News

FILE - Visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort on...
Disney-DeSantis war of words heats up at annual meeting
The casket of Irvo Otieno is carried out of First Baptist Church of South Richmond after the...
Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death
The people moving downtown include recent college grad, empty-nesters and young families.
More people making the move to downtown Toledo
The new residents include empty-nesters, young families and recent college graduates.
A growing demand for downtown living