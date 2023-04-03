Safe Homes Act introduced in Ohio House

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Representative Michele Grimm has officially introduced House Bill 143, or, better known as, the Safe Homes Act.

The Ohio Safe Homes Act would let survivors of domestic violence break a lease without penalty. Usually, when a lease is broken, it could impact finding employments or your next place to live.

“There’s many different forms of domestic violence, you know there’s physical, psychological, and financial abuse is another one of those forms,” said Lisa McDuffie, YWCA President and CEO. “And so, when you look at this piece of legislation, what it allows is for victims to now gain freedom.”

House Bill 143 was recently introduced in the 135th General Assembly and has yet to go to Committee.

For more information about H.B. 143, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.