TPD to hold abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is holding an abandoned and forfeited motor vehicle auction.

The auction will take place from April 17 through May 1 on the Pamela Rose Auction website.

TPD says those who are interested can preview the cars in person at 198 Dura Ave. on April 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be approximately 75 cars, trucks, boats and motorcycles up for auction.

For complete registration details and the bidding process, click here.

