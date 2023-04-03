TPD to hold abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is holding an abandoned and forfeited motor vehicle auction.
The auction will take place from April 17 through May 1 on the Pamela Rose Auction website.
TPD says those who are interested can preview the cars in person at 198 Dura Ave. on April 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be approximately 75 cars, trucks, boats and motorcycles up for auction.
For complete registration details and the bidding process, click here.
