Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD to hold abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction

The auction will take place from April 17 through May 1 on the Pamela Rose Auction website.
The auction will take place from April 17 through May 1 on the Pamela Rose Auction website.(wtvg)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is holding an abandoned and forfeited motor vehicle auction.

The auction will take place from April 17 through May 1 on the Pamela Rose Auction website.

TPD says those who are interested can preview the cars in person at 198 Dura Ave. on April 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be approximately 75 cars, trucks, boats and motorcycles up for auction.

For complete registration details and the bidding process, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Carpenter
Bail set at $500,000 for woman that allegedly tried to kidnap a child at Mud Hens game
Toledo police responded to a call on the 1400 block of Colburn Street around 3 p.m.
Person expected to recover after Sunday shooting, police say
An adult and minor are hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night.
Adult and minor shot Saturday night
An EF-0 tornado touched down in Dundee, Michigan on April 1, 2023, the National Weather Service...
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Dundee
Winds knocked down several utility poles on State Route 18 in Defiance County
National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Dundee and Paulding Co.

Latest News

The community celebrated new steel jobs when the site opened in 1964 until it closed it’s doors...
Brownfield clean-up project underway at Baron Drawn Steel site
4/3: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast
4/3: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast
On April 1 around 5:16 p.m., police responded to a residence on the 700 block of Southbriar...
18-year-old, juvenile hospitalized after Saturday shooting
T. Barb headlines The Funny Bone April 13
T. Barb headlines The Funny Bone April 13