Waterline project to cause water service interruptions, boil advisories in McClure

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwestern Water and Sewer District announced that waterline connection work could cause water service interruptions in the Village of McClure.

The District says the interruptions are possible daily between April 10 and April 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Water service will be restored following the completion of each work day. A boil advisory will be in effect from April 10 through April 14.

According to the District, water service interruptions will occur for District customers north of the Village of McClure along SR 65 and SR 110 from just west of SR65 to Sunset Cove RV Park. These interruptions will take place on April 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A boil advisory for this area will be in effect from April 10 through April 13.

According to The District, the interruptions are necessary to complete new waterline installation through town. The project will replace the aging infrastructure and improve the water distribution system.

The District will be offering free water at their Watershed stations from April 9 through April 17 at the following locations:

  • 19963 Otsego Pike, Bowling Green
  • 13145 Main St, Weston, Ohio

The District says The Watershed on US 6, east of McClure, will be closed from April 10 through April 14.

Residents should bring their own one-gallon or five-gallon container to fill up.

To see a map of the service interruptions, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

