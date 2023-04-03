Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Woman sentenced to probation on robbery charge in connection to motel death

Sara Bowlus Houck
Sara Bowlus Houck(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman convicted on a robbery charge in connection to the death of a man at a motel was sentenced to three years probation.

According to court documents, Sarah Bowlus Houck was sentenced to three years of probation for robbery.

In March, Bowlus Houck withdrew her previous not-guilty plea and pleaded guilty to lesser charges of robbery. She was initially facing a felonious assault charge in the case of the death of William Williams.

Another defendant in the case, Antwuan Laswon, was acquitted of the charges against him in February. He was found not guilty of felonious assault and murder charges.

Police say officers were called out to a motel in the 5600 block of Telegraph on a check safety call and found William Williams, 53, dead in one of the motel rooms in December of 2021.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Carpenter
Bail set at $500,000 for woman that allegedly tried to kidnap a child at Mud Hens game
Toledo police responded to a call on the 1400 block of Colburn Street around 3 p.m.
Person expected to recover after Sunday shooting, police say
An adult and minor are hospitalized after a shooting Saturday night.
Adult and minor shot Saturday night
An EF-0 tornado touched down in Dundee, Michigan on April 1, 2023, the National Weather Service...
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Dundee
Winds knocked down several utility poles on State Route 18 in Defiance County
National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in Dundee and Paulding Co.

Latest News

The Ohio Safe Homes Act would let survivors of domestic violence break a lease without penalty.
Safe Homes Act introduced in Ohio House
The District says the interruptions are possible daily between April 10 and April 12 from 8...
Waterline project to cause water service interruptions, boil advisories in McClure
13abc's First Warning Weather Team has issued a First Alert Day.
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: damaging wind threat, isolated tornado possible
The community celebrated new steel jobs when the site opened in 1964 until it closed it’s doors...
Brownfield clean-up project underway at Baron Drawn Steel site