Woman sentenced to probation on robbery charge in connection to motel death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman convicted on a robbery charge in connection to the death of a man at a motel was sentenced to three years probation.

According to court documents, Sarah Bowlus Houck was sentenced to three years of probation for robbery.

In March, Bowlus Houck withdrew her previous not-guilty plea and pleaded guilty to lesser charges of robbery. She was initially facing a felonious assault charge in the case of the death of William Williams.

Another defendant in the case, Antwuan Laswon, was acquitted of the charges against him in February. He was found not guilty of felonious assault and murder charges.

Police say officers were called out to a motel in the 5600 block of Telegraph on a check safety call and found William Williams, 53, dead in one of the motel rooms in December of 2021.

