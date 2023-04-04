Birthday Club
12-year-old runaway found safe in Toledo after mother tracks cell phone

Police say it’s likely no charges will be filed.
By Alexis Means
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 12-year-old who went missing earlier this month was found safe and sound after her mother was able to locate her using technology.

Toledo Police released body cam footage of officers at a home on Elm Street where police say a missing 12-year-old was staying. Police found the young girl with along with two other teens.

“The police came to us and we was like well, we didn’t know that she was 12,” said one of the teen girls who wished to remain anonymous. “We had her come over because she asked me if she could stay with me for a little bit. She didn’t tell me why, she didn’t tell me she was gonna run away with nothing like that.”

According to a police report, the 12-year-old’s mother tracked her daughter’s cell phone.

“Her mama was yelling ‘my daughter is 12 years old and stuff. She shouldn’t be here with a whole bunch of boys,’” said the teenage girl. “And I was like ‘12? What she’s 12?’″

The teenager says the girls knew each other through Facebook.

Toledo Police say the girls were not kidnapped or sex trafficked. Detectives say it appears the girls were just hanging out. The mother of one of the teen girls says she understands the safety concerns of the mother of the 12-year-old who ran away.

“Kids don’t really realize that when they go off and you can’t find them that you were in a panic, because so much stuff is happening in the world today,” said the mother of the teen girl who also wanted to remain anonymous.

Police say it’s likely no charges will be filed.

“We were so confused because they were trying to put us in jail and trying to get us caught in the mist of her running away. She didn’t tell me that she ran away,” said the teenage girl. “All she said was that she wanted to stay with me.”

While this wasn’t a sex crimes case, police are reminding parents to talk and listen to their kids.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

