14-year-old arrested after taking mother’s car, leading police on chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 14-year-old has been arrested after police say the juvenile led and officer on a chase through Lucas County.

According to the Toledo Police Department, an officer began to follow a white Dodge Durango that pulled out of a neighborhood without any illuminated tail lights. The officer then ran the vehicle’s plate and it came back as expired.

TPD says after the vehicle proceeded through the roundabout at McCord Road, it started to sway to the left and the right of the lines on the road and the officer turned on his lights to try to stop the vehicle.

Upon seeing the lights, the juvenile took off, driving at a speed of over 100mph.

According to TPD, the chase made its way to Garden Road and that is when the officer lost sight of the vehicle. During a short search for the vehicle, TPD notified dispatch that the vehicle was located at S Holland Sylvania and Garden Road. The vehicle ended up crashing through the guardrail in front of the Hidden Cedars apartments and could not be seen from the road.

The juvenile told the arresting officer that he was 14-years-old and when asked why he ran, the juvenile said he was scared and didn’t know what to do because he had taken his mother’s vehicle while she was asleep.

TPD says a resident from Hidden Cedars told police that they thought they saw a second person get out of the vehicle and run but the juvenile said he was the only one in the vehicle.

The 14-year-old was arrested and transported to an area hospital to be evaluated for back pain. Upon release from the hospital, the juvenile will be booked into JJC. The 14-year-old’s mother was unable to be contacted and police say a voicemail was left for her.

According to TPD, charges will be filed through JJC for failure to comply and a citation for driving without a valid license, lighted lights on a vehicle and expired tags.

