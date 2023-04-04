4/4: Dan’s Tuesday AM Forecast

The infamous “Lake Erie rip-off”: today’s lake breeze will keep highs to the 40s/50s along the shore, while southern counties make a run at the 70s. We won’t need nearly as much help cracking the 70s in Toledo Wednesday, though that will provide one of several ingredients for strong storms on tomorrow’s First Alert Weather Day. We’re under an enhanced (3/5) risk for severe weather, with the primary threat being gusty winds as several clusters of storms roll through and intensify through the afternoon. 40+ mph speeds are possible even outside of storm cells, and wind shear will provide for a returning threat of isolated tornadoes. Highs will tumble back to the 50s Thursday, returning to the mid-60s with a bit of a breeze for Easter Sunday.

