4/4/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Slight chance of a shower, breezy, temperatures rising to near 70° by sunrise. WEDNESDAY: It’s a 13ABC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Windy, warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s. South winds could gust up to 45 mph during the day and over 60 mph in any stronger storms. Scattered strong/severe storms are likely. Storm threats are damaging wind, large hail and possible tornadoes. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler, highs in the lower 50s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.