Bowling Green coffee company announces new sustainability project

Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green coffee company, Grounds For Thought, has a new sustainability project — the Grounds For Thought Nature Reserve.

Located at the El Carmelo farm in Teruel, Huila, Colombia, farm owners Miguel Llanos, Catalina Castillo, and Grounds For Thought are partnering to reserve at least 20 percent of the farm for land and forest conservation.

“This reserve helps to maintain the necessary balance that is so important for nature, wildlife, the coffee farm, clean air, and water,” said El Carmelo Co-Owner Miguel Llanos.

The farm and nature reserve are close to the Nevado del Huila National Natural Park, an official Colombian National reserve encompassing over 400,000 acres.

Small farms and independent nature reserves are essential in creating natural buffer zones and maintaining migratory pathways for wildlife.

“We are just beginning to photograph and learn about the true diversity of life in the reserve area and the farm,” said Grounds co-owner Laura Wicks.

Grounds for Thought has been working with the El Carmelo farm since 2019 to import their specialty coffee directly. Still, the idea for the nature reserve began last October when Kelly and Miguel were walking the farm and talking about the importance of natural land and how they could collaborate long-term to preserve it.

Grounds For Thought and the El Carmelo farm are committed to working together to create direct trade opportunities and promote community partnerships and land preservation efforts,” said GFT owner Kelly Wicks. G

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.