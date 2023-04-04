Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Building Better Schools: Program incentivizing responsible, respectful students

By Kristian Brown
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Safety, responsibility, and respect are key attributes Fairfield Elementary students are learning as staff rolls out unique teaching efforts.

As a reward system, students have traded their books for bowling balls. Glow bowling is a fun-filled activity selected by students who have demonstrated responsibility and respect.

“It’s so important to do that because once you give a child that reward or that encouragement, they continue to want to follow the rules or follow the expectations. It’s kind of like a ripple effect, and everybody wants to be that way,” said Amy Johnson, Fairfield Elementary school counselor.

The elementary school received a bronze-level state award for its Positive Behavior Intervention Support, commonly known as PBIS.

As students can cash in points for good behavior at the end of every quarter, the approach begs the question: who’s been good?

“My friend Henry has pretty much my whole class… he helps me up when I was hurt,” said second grader Max Zimmer.

“Val is in my class, and I had no one to play with, and she came and played with me. It made me happy and excited,” said second-grader Kenzi Kahla.

Students said Glow Bowling is right up their alley.

“I got a strike today,” said Zimmer.

The young students are eager to demonstrate more positive attributes and earn points.

“This is the best day ever, they’ve said today. They’re so excited to be here and just very happy and positive about it,” said Johnson.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or...
Law making swatting a felony goes into effect in Ohio
The auction will take place from April 17 through May 1 on the Pamela Rose Auction website.
TPD to hold abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction
Hannah Carpenter
Bail set at $500,000 for woman that allegedly tried to kidnap a child at Mud Hens game
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
SEVERE OUTLOOK FOR 4/5/23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday: Gusty winds likely, isolated tornadoes possible

Latest News

Safety, responsibility, and respect are key attributes Fairfield Elementary students are...
Building Better Schools: Fairfield Elementary School teaches students life lessons
For this week’s Building Better Schools, 13abc stopped by an orchestra class at Start High...
Building Better Schools: Celebrating Music In Our Schools month
March is Music In Our Schools month, a time designated to show appreciation for music in...
Building Better Schools: Local schools celebrate Music In Our Schools month
The Rogers choir made history last year by going to state, and this year, the choir is setting...
Building Better Schools: Rogers High School raises funds for The Big Easy