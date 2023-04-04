Building Better Schools: Program incentivizing responsible, respectful students

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Safety, responsibility, and respect are key attributes Fairfield Elementary students are learning as staff rolls out unique teaching efforts.

As a reward system, students have traded their books for bowling balls. Glow bowling is a fun-filled activity selected by students who have demonstrated responsibility and respect.

“It’s so important to do that because once you give a child that reward or that encouragement, they continue to want to follow the rules or follow the expectations. It’s kind of like a ripple effect, and everybody wants to be that way,” said Amy Johnson, Fairfield Elementary school counselor.

The elementary school received a bronze-level state award for its Positive Behavior Intervention Support, commonly known as PBIS.

As students can cash in points for good behavior at the end of every quarter, the approach begs the question: who’s been good?

“My friend Henry has pretty much my whole class… he helps me up when I was hurt,” said second grader Max Zimmer.

“Val is in my class, and I had no one to play with, and she came and played with me. It made me happy and excited,” said second-grader Kenzi Kahla.

Students said Glow Bowling is right up their alley.

“I got a strike today,” said Zimmer.

The young students are eager to demonstrate more positive attributes and earn points.

“This is the best day ever, they’ve said today. They’re so excited to be here and just very happy and positive about it,” said Johnson.

