Decision on Waterville amphitheater referendum heading to state election officials, reports say

Waterville Amphitheater proposal
Waterville Amphitheater proposal(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - The decision to pose the proposed Waterville amphitheater to voters is heading to the state’s top election official, according to reports.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose will make the decision to approve the amphitheater referendum measure for Waterville voters, according to reporting from our media partner The Blade. It comes after the Lucas County Board of Elections failed to come to a decision on the matter, voting 2-2 along party lines Tuesday and deciding to refer the matter to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

The proposal has been a point of controversy in the community. While some see it as an opportunity to generate revenue for the city, others see it as a potential nuisance to those who live nearby.

According to developers, the amphitheater would be located just off of US-24 and State Route 64 at the Waterville/Whitehouse exits.

Developers said the concert venue would operate at 7,500 capacity with the capability of reaching approximately 9,375 for special marque shows. The venue will have 5,200 fixed stadium-style seats and 22 to 25 box suites. Developers say the venue also includes:

  • Lifted berm grass lawn area for General Admission seating
  • Permanent restrooms
  • Concessions and merchandise areas with easy access to and from seating
  • On-site parking for approximately 2500 cars
  • ADA access and parking

