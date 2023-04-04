Birthday Club
Lake Twp. Fire holding public meetings to solve staffing issues

By Carli Petrus
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAKE TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Fire departments across the country are dealing with the problem, high demands for service, and not enough staff to get the job done. Leaders with Lake Twp. Fire are trying to find a solution, looking to the public for feedback.

One idea leaders are considering right now is merging Lake Twp. Fire with Rossford and Northwood.

“Those are the three remaining part-time departments in northern Wood County,” said Lake Twp. Fire Chief Barrett Dorner.

He says he would like to hire more full-time employees and move away from part-time, but they need the public’s opinion on the ideas they’re throwing out there.

“We need to know what premium you’re willing to agree to,” Dorner said.

It’s still early in the discussion, but most people say they’re worried about a tax increase, and Dorner says that concern is valid. “Property tax is our only option legally in the state of Ohio for fire districts.”

No matter what, Dorner says the community has to look into increasing staff because sooner or later it’s going to come down to choosing life or death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

