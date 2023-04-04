Moment of Science: Eggs

They’re a staple of many diets at breakfast time -- and many colorful displays at Eastertime. Let’s get cracking and serve up some facts about eggs! (An important note to lead off: We’re just looking at unfertilized hen eggs today -- no baby chicks involved, no matter how cute they are.)

* Let’s start with the shell. It’s made of semipermeable calcium carbonate -- that means air and moisture can pass through its thousands of tiny pores. They’re only about 10% of the total weight, yet under perfect conditions, eggs can hold up to 130 pounds without breaking. Get enough of them in a row, and you can even walk on them... with a great amount of care, mind you.

* The membranes just below the shell help combat bacteria, and then you get to the egg white or “albumen”. That helps to cushion the yolk from being jerked around, and the “chalazae” (cuh-lazy) are those stringy bits at each end that help keep the yolk centered -- and yes, they’re as safe to eat as the rest of it. An air cell forms at the larger end, since the contents contract when cooling more than the shell does.

* Finally, the yolk itself has most of your fat, vitamins and minerals. There’s some debate over this, but the yolk of an unfertilized egg is technically just one cell, and an ostrich egg would have the largest single cell on Earth.

* Shell color depends on the breed of the hen that laid it -- there’s no nutritional or taste difference between white and brown eggs if they’re all raised under the same conditions. Freshness matters more than color here, and if you drop one in room-temperature water and it sinks, there’s your fresh test. Yolk color, however, depends on the hen’s diet -- and some studies suggest darker, more vivid yolks can contain many more antioxidants.

* A single egg also has a little under 200 mg of cholesterol... and while the USDA recommends capping your daily intake at 300, they’re still good for your overall health. This one might surprise some: Gram for gram, egg yolk has more protein than egg whites! However, the yolk is where all the fat is, so it has 4x the calories -- you can still argue that the whites are a bit healthier.

* We’ll save all the cooking facts for a later date this summer, since we’ll also explore that age-old question: Can you fry an egg on the sidewalk on a hot day? There’s one that doesn’t always go “over easy”.

