Pedestrian killed in Telegraph Road crash

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Monday.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) -Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Monday.

According to a statement released by Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, the crash was reported around 10:31 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation Scott Miller, 39, was walking with traffic along the roadway. Miller was traveling northbound on Telegraph Road when he was struck by a silver 2009 Ford Fusion operated by Stacy Donohoo, 31.

According to police, Miller was wearing dark-colored clothing. After being struck, he came to rest within the east side ditch line of the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Donohoo was wearing her safety belt at the time of the crash and was not harmed. Police do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

The crash remains under the investigation of Sergeant Brian Quinn, Deputy Sheriffs Nick Burkhart, and John Cregar of the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Division. Anyone with information is requested to call 734-240-7557.

Anonymous tips can be called to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-speakup or submitted online at www.1800speakup.org

