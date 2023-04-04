Birthday Club
Deputies searching for suspect in Bedford Inn shooting

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are currently searching for a suspect in a shooting in Bedford Township.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, on April 3, at approximately 11 a.m., deputies received a report of multiple shots fired at the Bedford Inn. After arriving on the scene, deputies learned that shots were fired into a hotel room occupied by a 31-year-old female.

The female reportedly was able to escape the room unharmed.

Officials say the suspect is a male who is currently unknown to law enforcement. Deputies say information and evidence that was gathered at the scene will help lead to an identification of the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 734-240-7530.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

