Potholes on Stickney Ave. causes damage to homes

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Potholes in North Toledo, along Stickney Avenue, are a hot topic for residents.

Residents of the neighborhood told 13abc that they’ve been complaining about the issue for years. J.P., a resident of the area, said the rattle of semi trucks traveling on the road is unbearable.

“The foundation to my house. It is shot. It’s ruined. It’s cracked my porch; it’s cracked my foundation. You can’t sleep. My neighbor’s foundation is cracked too. His whole front porch is cracked,” said J. P.

He added that trucks heading to and from the nearby factories drive by at all times of day, waking everyone up.

“I drive trucks, and I can’t get a good night’s sleep. I just can’t get a good night’s sleep around here. It’s all the time; they’re going by constantly and constantly,” said J.P.

The street has a 6000 lb limit, which J.P. said many ignore. He estimates that some trucks that drive the road weigh a few hundred thousand pounds.

J.P. wants the weight limit enforced and thinks drivers should take a better route.

“If they get off at Manhattan and take a right, they go to Chrysler Drive. And when they take Chrysler Drive to take some around right down the street here. It’s even a smoother route,” said J.P.

13abc is still waiting to hear back from the city of Toledo on what can be done to enforce the weight limit.

Residents of the neighborhood told 13abc that they've been complaining about the issue for years.
