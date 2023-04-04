Birthday Club
TPD to conduct traffic enforcement blitz to coincide with Distracted Driving Awareness Month

The blitz will take place from April 4 through April 30.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department will be conducting a city-wide traffic enforcement blitz throughout the month of April.

The blitz will take place from April 4 through April 30 and will be concentrated to major roadways around the city including areas with a higher number of reported traffic crashes and traffic complaints.

TPD says enforcement efforts will focus on distracted driving, OVI, speed and seatbelt usage.

The traffic blitz coincides with the new distracted driving law that went into effect on April 4 and it also coincides with a national traffic safety campaign that encompasses the month of April for distracted drivers.

