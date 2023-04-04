Birthday Club
Two men plead guilty to deadly drive-by shooting

James Hairston (left) and Jerome Hornbeak (right) entered Alford pleas on involuntary...
James Hairston (left) and Jerome Hornbeak (right) entered Alford pleas on involuntary manslaughter charges in connection to the drive-by shooting of 24-year-old Annise Purifie in July 2022.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Two men pleaded guilty Monday to a fatal drive-by shooting last July.

According to court documents, Jerome Hornbeak withdrew his prior plea of not guilty and entered an Alford plea of involuntary manslaughter. His bond is continued, and he is set to appear in court for sentencing on April 24.

James Hairston also withdrew his previous plea of not guilty and entered an Alford plea of involuntary manslaughter. His bond is continued, and he’s slated to appear in court for sentencing on April 24.

The two men were previously on the run for nearly three months following the killing of Annise Purifie, 24. Purifie was murdered in a drive-by shooting that took place near the intersection of Central Ave. and Jeep Pkwy on July 5.

